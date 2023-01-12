What Happened At Governor Heyward Road? Road Accident Victim Mecca Windsor

Richland County Police Department is investigating the car accident that killed a woman on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. According to the sources, a woman died after suffering injuries in a car accident. As per the sources, the Richland County Coroner’s office has released the name of the woman who was killed in this horrific incident. The incident took place on a Tuesday morning in the Eastover area. Now, the victim has been identified as Mecca Windsor who was 29 years old at the time of her death. She was a resident of Sumter. Keep reading to get more updates.

Since the news of this incident took place, many people are paying condolence to the victim and her family who is going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe for them as they lost their beloved family member in this tragic accident. Officials rushed to the spot after receiving a 911 call related to the incident and found a woman in the car. Later, they pronounced her dead on the scene. Along with this, a statement was released on Wednesday morning that said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 03:00 AM on US-6-1 near Governor Heyward Road.

What Happened At Governor Heyward Road?

According to the reports, two cars were involved in this horrific accident and the victim died at the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involved a 2013 Hyundai which was traveling South on US-601 when hit left the road to the left and hit a tree. Now, the Patrol team is still investigating the accident and the Richland County Coroner’s Office is also working along with them to help in this case. It might be foul play but the official details will be released after the police and the victim’s autopsy report.

The news of Mecca Windsor’s passing has been sent to her family and they are devastated from this loss as they lost their beloved family member. A post was shared on Facebook that reads,” Mecca Windsor words really can’t explain how hurt I am to even make this post, you knew how to make anybody smile just off the strength of your loving energy. You loved everyone and wanted to see your people win/happy! Forever your PORSH DAWG and forever in my heart love u always Mec Mec”. She will be always remembered by her loved ones.