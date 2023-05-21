What Happened To Ali Rafiq? Photographer Death Cause And Obituary

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. Ali Rafiq’s death left everyone devastated as the photographer’s obituary is announced on May 19, 2023. Here we know.

What Happened To Ali Rafiq?

Ali Rafiq was a professional photographer from Pakistan. He was also the owner of Rafiq Films. Moreover, Rafiq was an experienced personality as he had worked with many companies. According to his Linkedin bio, Rafiq worked as a photographer and cinematographer for Red Bull. Similarly, he was The Stan the Man Inc. from February 2011 to January 2014. I was a designer and creative photographer. Prior to this, Ali was a photographer and videographer at Screenworks, where he worked for a year. Right now everyone is mourning his death because he was close to many people.

Ali Rafiq’s death has left everyone shocked as he died on May 19, 2023, at his home due to organ failure. The photographer was 41 at the time of his death. A Facebook page named St. Louis Missouri Muslim Funeral Announcements shared the tragic news revealing that the Photographer is no more in this world. More details regarding his death cause were not shared with the media. They just revealed that Rafiq took his last breath due to organ failure. So, it is believed that Ali may have battled some illness, and due to that, it took his life away. Now, his close ones and friends are mourning his death.

People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace. People are sharing condolence and prayers with his family and close friends, devastated by the news of his death. It is always hard to cope with someone’s death, so his family has asked for privacy. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.