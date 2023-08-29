What Happened to James Casey? Trey Anastasio Band Saxophonist James Casey Passed Away

Recently, a piece of news was shared that James Casey passed away and this news created a great buzz on the internet but some sources claim that it is fake and he is still alive. He was a Saxophonist who hailed from the bustling city of Washington, DC. He had a massive amount of fans around the world and on his social media pages. Now, his death news is rapidly running on the top of the internet and many social media users are hitting the online platforms to know more. Let’s continue this article and learn more about himself.

Yes, he is no more and his death news is not fake. His death has been confirmed through a statement on social media in which it is said that he passed away on 28 August 2023. In this post, it is written that he peacefully died from colon cancer. He was suffering from colon cancer for around two years and lost his life after battling with cancer. Not much information has not shared but it is confirmed that he is no more. It is shared that he died peacefully on Monday 28 August 2023 and was surrounded by his wife and family at the time of his death. Scroll down to learn about himself.

What Happened to James Casey?

He was a saxophonist and always remembered as a great American musician. He generated his musical journey and love at a tender age and he wielded drumsticks with an innate understanding at the age of 3 years. He had embraced the saxophone at the age of 9 and, a testament to his innate musical aptitude. He was born in Washington, DC, and became a successful musician. He also studied at Berklee College of Music and was a member of Trey Anastasio’s Band. He had around 18.8k followers on his Instagram account and now his death a heartbreaking news for his loved ones. His family is suffering from a painful moment and many are supporting his family.

He left his legacy of music and resilience after his death. Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities have also expressed their condolence for his loss. His death news was shared in an official post on his social media account that left an indelible mark on the platform. No one in his family or loved ones has shared many details related to his death and we will update you soon after getting more details.