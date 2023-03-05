What Happened To Josh Owens? Moonshiner Josh Owens Last Video Before Accident

A popular personality from Discovery’s Moonshiners, Josh Owens met a serious accident due to which, he has been hospitalized and battling between life and death. Yes, the fame of Discovery’s Moonshiners has been seriously injured following a deadly motorcycle race accident that took place at the Daytona International Speedway. According to the sources, Josh got injured in an accident that happened on Saturday, March 4, 2023. After the news of his accident was confirmed, it spread like wildfire on the Internet that left everyone in concern. Many fans are trying to know the condition of Josh Owens.

Since the news of his accident was confirmed, many people are coming ahead to pray for him and trying to know the details regarding his accident. Hundreds of prayers can be seen on social media for Josh Owens. Many individuals including his loved ones are praying for him for his speedy recovery. A Facebook page reads,” Please send healing prayers & positive thoughts to our buddy Moonshiner Josh Owens, he had a bad wreck on his bike racing in New Smyrna today”. It is a shocking incident for the entire family who was about to loss their beloved family member. Keep reading to get more details here.

What Happened To Josh Owens?

Well, the details of the incident are still unclear but our sources are trying to find out what was the reason behind this unexpected accident. According to the sources, the accident took place at the Daytona International Speedway during a motorcycle race event. Along with this, there is no information regarding his serious injuries. He is currently hospitalized and undergoing treatment.

Well, there is not much detail about him. With some of the information, he was born as Josh Owens is the son of popular and legendary moonshiner Jim Tom Hedrick who was born on August 28, 1977, in Columbus North Carolina. He is 45 years old and joined the Moonshiners cast when he was 35. In the passing years, he became a popular personality and key role in the show and his presence will be missed if not recovered soon.

He worked as an auto mechanic before becoming a part of Moonshiners in 2012, which means that he had prior experience with motorcycles as well as cars. Being an auto mechanic expert, he also owned his construction business before joining Moonshiners. We can say that he has a net worth of $1 million dollars, as per the online sources.