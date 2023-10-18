What Happened to Randon Wilkerson? Man Convicted of Killing Delaware Police Officer Corporal Keith Heacook

Today, we will talk about the latest update news related to the death of Delaware police officer Corporal Keith Heacook who was killed in April 2021. It is coming forward that the authorities arrested the accused for the murder and this news is continuing to run in the trends of the internet or social media pages. Randon Wilkerson has been convicted of the murder of the officer. This news is making headlines on the news channels and running over various social media pages. The department shared some statements on this topic and answered multiple queries. Let us know more about this incident in this article, so continue your reading.

After coming out of this news, many people and social media users are hitting online platforms to learn more about this case. Several questions are arising in people’s minds and it is creating a buzz on the internet. Our sources have fetched a lot of details about this incident. The Delaware Police, Susan Heacook shared the details on Facebook. According to the reports, Randon Wilkerson was convicted for the murder of a Delaware police officer Corporal Keith Heacook on Monday 16 October 2023. The accused is 32 years old and facing the charges of killing the officer. Several details remain left to share, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

What Happened to Randon Wilkerson?

The accused was convicted for the murder of an officer and the assault of an elderly couple in April 2021. It is also said that he will serve the rest of his life in prison because he was found guilty of 16 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and 11 other felonies. The bench trial in Sussex County Superior Court in which he was found guilty, lasted within 90 minutes. In this trial, he was convicted of the murder of Keith Heacook and of attacking an elderly couple across the street.

This incident took place on 25 April 2021 morning when Heacock responded to a fight in progress at a home in Delmar, Delaware. It was reported that Randon was being disorderly, fighting with other residents, and destroying items. The officer immediately reached the incident place and was confronted by Wilkerson who assaulted him and left him with "significant" head injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead at the hospital three days later after being admitted to the hospital. Now, Randon has been convicted of the murder, and for assault of an elderly couple in April 2021.