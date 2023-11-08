What Happened to Rose Ida Lubin? Israeli-American Woman Who Defended Kibbutz During Hamas Attack

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating information about Rose Ida Lubin was a 20-year-old Israeli-American woman who valiantly defended a kibbutz during a Hamas attack and tragically lost her life when she was fatally stabbed by a 16-year-old assailant. Stay with this article to find out more about this news Sgt. Rose Ida Lubin, a 20-year-old Israeli-American woman, courageously defended a kibbutz during the Hamas massacre on October 7. Tragically, she was fatally stabbed while patrolling the border near Herod’s Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday, November 7. The attack was carried out by a 16-year-old boy from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, who also assaulted another Border Police officer. Sgt. Lubin tragically lost her life due to her injuries, whereas the other officer sustained minor wounds. Police promptly responded to the incident, fatally shooting the assailant and detaining another individual suspected of assisting him.

The Damascus Gate in the Old City, a key entrance frequently used by Palestinians, has been closely monitored for an extended period due to ongoing tensions between Muslims and Jews. Herod’s Gate, among the seven accessible gates, links the Muslim Quarter inside the Old City to the Palestinian neighborhood of Bab az-Zahra located just outside its walls. Sgt. Lubin, originally hailing from Dunwoody, Georgia, embarked on her journey to Israel in 2021 as a new immigrant and a “lone soldier,” displaying exceptional bravery by joining the IDF without her family’s presence. She made her home in Kibbutz Sa’ad, a religious community in southern Israel.

What Happened to Rose Ida Lubin?

Described by her friends as a person who radiated kindness and warmth, Sgt. Lubin was also known for her distinctive fashion style, characterized by bold and avant-garde outfits that made a lasting impression on those who knew her. “You might assume she was tough as nails, but the moment she started talking to you, it was all about warmth and love,” shared her close friend Yehudis Braunstein. “She possessed the kindest soul, and her heart touched everyone in her vicinity.” Her exceptional singing ability was another dimension of her diverse personality, offering solace and happiness to those in her presence. Sgt. Lubin’s friends highlighted her talent for making people feel welcomed and motivated to be the best versions of themselves. “She was incredibly pure.

If I had to choose just one word, ‘pure’ would be the word I’d choose,” remarked another friend, Tamar Zinnar, according to the Daily Mail. In a poignant video captured a few days prior to her tragic death, Sgt. Lubin wore a smile and greeted the camera, expressing her love to her family in the United States and extending gratitude for their well-wishes. Dunwoody High School, her alma mater where she graduated in 2021, paid tribute to Sgt.

On Instagram, Lubin was remembered with heartfelt words, with a message that stated, “This morning, we were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news, and we wish to dedicate this moment to pay tribute to our former wildcat, friend, and student Rose Lubin, who sacrificed her life in defense of the nation she held dear and its people.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lubin family as we collectively grieve the loss of an exceptional and brilliant spirit. She stands as a hero for many, and her fearless actions inspire us to walk in her courageous footsteps. May she find eternal peace,” conveyed the statement.