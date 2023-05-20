What Happened To Thomas Kruger? St Andrews College Suicide Explained!

We feel sad to share that an ST Andrews college student committed suicide. The breaking news is coming that Thomas Kruger commits suicide. This news went viral on social media platforms and got a lot of attention. People have many quarries regarding this news. Nowadays, you can find every single piece of news on the internet. Further, suicide is rapidly increasing in every country. This news is making a huge controversy on social media platforms. People have very eager to know why he did this. What was the motive behind this? Was he suffering from depression and anxiety? If you want to know the complete information about this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, Thomas Kruger passed away after committing suicide. This news is circulating all around the internet. It is very sad and heartbreaking news how could people end their life. As per reports, it has been almost five years since Thomas Kruger died. But, now once again his death news is made a hot headline among the people. People have eager to know why he did this. What was the motive behind this? Further, he was a student at a private school. He was a student at ST Andrew’s school. This private school is located in Makhanda.

What Happened To Thomas Kruger?

As per reports, when he committed suicide he was studying in Grade 10th. He ended his life when he was studying in class 10th. Initially, his death news was unknown. No one knows what was the reason behind this shocking passing. But, after his parents claimed that their son died because of the school and the school’s water polo coach. The school coach’s name is David McKenzie. People are very curious to read what his parents alleged. Let’s read in detail.

If you are searching for his suicide news so let us tell you that he died by hanging on the sanatorium’s window. He was only 16 years old 10th-grade student. he was injured at the time of suicide. His mother’s name is Elizabeth Kruger and his father’s name is Charl Kruger who filed a case against the school authority. His parents was claiming that he was sexually abused by his school coach David McKenzie. Also, his parents said that his son was depressed after the sexual abuse by his school coach. The investigation is still ongoing. His parents are demanding medical reports of their son to give justice their son. If we get any other important information regarding this news we will update you soon.