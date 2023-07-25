What Happened to Webb Quadd’s Niece Die? ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Grieves After 3-year-old’s Tragic Death

Here we are sharing significant and shocking news with you: Married to Medicine star Quad Webb has been mourning the death of her 3-year-old niece Aryanna Rice. Aryanna is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at 3. Recently the news has come on the internet and many people are very saddened as no one thought the little girl lost her life like this. Many people are curious to know about Aryanna Rice and how she died. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Reportedly, Aryanna was a part of Quad’s “village” and the reality star stated in the previous interview that she was assisting in growing Ari, but that Ari was, not my adopted daughter”. Quad and her mother were in a supportive role for Ari. However, Aryanna was the beloved daughter of Tamica Webb. Aryanna Rice was also known as Ari. It is very painful and shocking news for the family as they lost their beloved person. No one thought that Aryanna would lose her life like this. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Webb Quadd’s Niece Die?

As per the police report, the police reached the Quad’s house in Marietta, Georgia, after two men who were in the backyard of the house saw what they thought was a doll swimming in the pool. Upon discovering it was Aryanna, the males instantly called 911. After that, the 3-year-old girl has been taken to the local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It is not clear if Quad was at her house when this tragic incident happened. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Aryanna was just at Quad's home for a month-long holiday with the mother being present. The police report listed the drowning as a tragic accident. The 3-year-old girl Aryanna was very close to the actress, Quad. The reality star has also earlier written a heartfelt birthday tribute on her third birthday. She also shared a few pictures and videos of her niece while recalling all the special moments that the aunt and niece had shared together. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to Ari's family and paid tribute to her on Social media.