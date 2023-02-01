What Was Andy Trowbridge Cause Of Death? Sports Producer Andy Trowbridge Passed Away

The KARE 11 News is mourning the passing of their loving and talented Sports News Producer, Andy Trowbridge, who sadly passed away at the age of 35. Yes, Andy Trowbridge who is known for his work at KARE 11 news has gone from this world leaving his family and colleagues devastated. The news of his sudden death was confirmed on January 30, 2023, but Andy Trowbridge took his last breath on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was a beloved member of the team and his sudden death has left everyone in shockwaves. Neither Andy suffered from any disease nor depression so, so what cause became the reason for his death? Keep reading this article because we are gonna provide all the information related to his passing.

Since the news of Andy’s passing was confirmed, his colleagues and teammates paid tributes to him and gave deep condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. He was everything for his family and can do anything for them. Jamie Rogers took Facebook and wrote,” A beautiful tribute by Randy Shaver at 10 tonight. Andy was a wonderful person to share a control room with, get to know, and call a friend. Working with him and the sports team on Vikings Extra this past season has been the highlight of my time at KARE 11 thus far”.

Who Was Andy Trowbridge?

Born as Andrew Trowbridge in Anoka, Minnesota but he is better known as Andy among his loved ones and colleagues. He completed his graduation from Anoka High School in 2004 and went to get his degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota. After completing his education, he was hired by KARE11 news as a sports producer in 2012 and gained much attention and recognition for his passion for sports journalism and education. Just because of his hard work and efforts, he earned huge respect and love from his colleagues.

According to the sources, Andy Trowbridge took his last breath on January 29, 2023, due to a brief illness but the exact cause of his death is yet to be revealed and what as the reason behind his illness. He was well-known as his lighthearted warmth, genuine empathy, and dedication to his colleagues. His sudden passing has left everyone in shock as they were not expecting that something could happen with Andy Trowbridge. He will be always remembered by his family and friends. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.