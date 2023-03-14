What Was Jordan Taylor Cause Of Death? First Year Law Student At University of NY Dies

Many people from New York are taking their Facebook and other social media handles to mourn the passing of Jordan Taylor who is no more between us. It is hard to believe that the talented young guy who was beloved for his known ones, has gone from this world leaving his family and community devastated. Jordan Taylor’s brother Alton Taylor confirmed the passing of his brother on social media through posts. This unexpected loss has saddened authorities, friends, and family. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing and how did it happen to him. Is there any foul play behind his death?

Since the news of his passing broke on Facebook and other social media handles, many people including his community and friends are paying tribute to him and offering deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their young beloved member. The news of Jordan’s passing was announced on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A post by Vanessa Maria wrote,” Hello community we lost one of the great ones. With a heavy heart I learned today that Jordan Taylor is dead. I prayed to the goddess that they would return to us alive, but it was not to be. Rest in power my friend”.

What Was Jordan Taylor Cause Of Death?

Let us tell you that he was a first-year law student at the University of New York. According to the sources, Jordan Taylor was reported missing on January 6, this year. Unfortunately, the cause and manner of his passing have not been disclosed yet. Since the news broke, several people are trying to know the reason behind his unfortunate passing and how did it happen to him. His death spread on social media like wildfire.

Jordan Taylor was 23 years old at the time of his death. He was a first-year Law Student at the University of New York in New York. He just began his first year of college when he went missing on January 6 after leaving for a study session at the University library. It was reported that he disappeared under mysterious circumstances on January 7, 2023. He left his wallet and cell phone with stuffed with cash in separate locations throughout Manhattan. His unfortunate loss has saddened his family and friends. The family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. Jordan will be always remembered by his loved ones.