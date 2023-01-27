What Was Odele Cause of Death? ‘Sopranos’ Actor John Ventimiglia’s Daughter Odele Passed Away at 25

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous actor John Ventimiglia’s daughter Odele has passed away at the age of 25. The Soprano’s daughter Odele took her last breath on 12 January 2023, Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people are expressing their profound condolenes to actor John’s family as they lost their beloved daughter. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Reportedly, Odele passing news has been confirmed by her mother Belinda Cape. She shared this shocking news in a recent Facebook post on Thursday 26 January 2023 and wrote that she and her family are “heartbroken” over the unexpected loss of her daughter Odele. Odele’s sister whose name is Lucinda Ventimiglia. She also paid a tribute to her beloved sister and she posted a photo on Instagram. It is a very shocking and painful time for the Odele family as they lost their beloved member of the family. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Was Odele Cause of Death?

As per the report, The Sopranos" actor John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele is no more among her close ones. She took his last breath on 12 January 2023, Thursday at the age of 25. Her passing news was announced by her mother on social media on 26 January 2023. Odele passed away three months after she gave birth to a baby girl.

Since the news has come, people are very curious to know about Odele's s cause of death. But there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by her family members. Odele's father John Ventimiglia was a very famous actor who played chef Artie Bucco in all six series of The Sopranos. Odele funeral ceremony was held at the Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York.