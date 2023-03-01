What Was Petter Belsvik Cause of Death? Husband of Brian Paddick Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Petter Belsvik has passed away recently. He was the beloved husband of Brian Paddick. Brian a former I am A Celebrity contestant, has declared his heartbreak following the sudden death of his ‘lovely, caring’ husband at their Oslo home. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are searching for Petter Belsvik’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Brian Paddick is 64 years old. He is a British politician and retired police officer, now sitting in the House of Lords as a life peer. Paddick confirmed the death of his spouse Petter Belsvik on social media on 28 February 2o023. Paddick is an ex-London mayor nominee and Deputy Assistant Commissioner in the Metropolitan Police Service until 2007. Since Paddick’s husband passing went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that Petter Belsvik will leave the world suddenly. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Was Petter Belsvik Cause of Death?

Petter Belsvik was a civil engineer and he was from Oslo. On the basis of the report, Petter Belsvik has passed away suddenly and a Brian Paddick has confirmed his passing of Belsvikon on Twitter. But still, there is no information about Petter Belsvik’s cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. Paddick wrote on Twitter “My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, died suddenly at our home in Oslo”. It is very painful news for Belsvik’s family as they lost their beloved person of the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Petter Belsvik and Paddick were married on 9 January 2009 in Oslo. They both met in an Ibiza bar while on vacation and wedded a few years later in Norway in 2009. Their marriage was one of the first high-profile unions to be sealed after the country legalized same-$ex marriage eight days earlier. Belsvik was a very talented and wonderful man. Since Belsvik’s passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death and they expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.