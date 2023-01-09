What Was Roberto Dinamite Cause Of Death? Ex-Barcelona and Brazil Star Dead After Battle With Colon Cancer

The Brazilian football community is mourning the passing of veteran footballer, Roberto Dinamite. Yes, the former Barcelona football player Roberto Dinamite sadly passed away at the age of 68. It is saddening to hear that one of the popular football stars has gone from this world too soon. He had an amazing career in football and gained massive respect and love around the world. Being a legendary footballer, he was also a politician. Dinamite has a record of top scorer in the history of the Brazilian league. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many fans are trying to know more details related to his sudden passing. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

After the news of Roberto was confirmed officially, many fans and his loved ones started to search about him and want to know the exact cause of his death. According to the reports, Roberto Dinamite died of intestinal cancer. The cause of his death was confirmed by his former club Vasco da Gama on Sunday. Well, he had an amazing record during his career as he played 38 times for Brazil where he scored 20 goals, and also represented his country at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

What Was Roberto Dinamite Cause Of Death?

His former club Rio de Janeiro also tweeted,” It was with the deepest regret that Vasco da Gama learned that the greatest of all has left us this Sunday. Carlos Roberto de Oliveira, alias Dinamite, dedicated 29 of his 68 years to the club, as a player and president. Rest in peace”.

Born as Carlos Roberto de Oliveira on April 13, 1954, in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state. He began his career as a footballer by becoming a player of Vasco da Gama in 1971 and became one of the most popular players of the club and also the club’s greatest goal scorer. Being a part of the club, he scored 698 goals and 864 goals in his entire career. According to the sources, he has played 1022 matches in which 768 was official matches and 254 was friendly. Dinamite was nicknamed by a journalist named Aparicio Pires.

He also made his career with other teams between 1989 and 1990 where he played for Portuguesa of Sao Paulo state, scoring 11 goals. After taking retirement from football, he became a politician to serve the country. He joined the PSDB party. On June 21, 2008, Dinamite was elected president of Vasco da Gama. The great footballer will be always remembered by his fans and loved ones.