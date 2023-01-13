Who Is Ashton Torgerson? Driver Thrown From Car During Crash at Chili Bowl Explained!

A tragic incident shocked the entire racing community after the popular rising racing star, Ashton Torgerson escaped from his accidental car. Yes, the popular Teen racer Ashton just saved his own life after being ejected from his car in an accident at the Chilli Bowl Nationals. Later, the young racer was hospitalized in Tulsa, Oklahoma Wednesday. Well, the racer is just 16 years old. Since the incident took place, the racer’s fans want to know the actual condition of the racer and try to get in touch with his family. Let us tell you that just because of the doctor’s help, he came out from his death.

According to the sources, Ashton Torgerson was involved in the horrific accident, he was left injured critically in the crash. We would like to tell our readers that the incident happened during the Lucas Oil Chili Bowls Nationals that annually take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After the incident, it shocked the entire racing community and as well as his fans. If we talk about the health updates of Ashton Torgerson so, it is out of danger and receiving medical help in the hospital. Many prayers emerged wishing Ashton Torgerson a quick recovery.

Who Is Ashton Torgerson?

Let us tell you that Ashton Torgerson is a 16-year-old car racer from Oklahoma who was born on June 24, 2005. He has finished his education at the Crater Lake Academy. He also mentions his idol to Kyle Larson. Last year, he was named Adobe Mountain Speedway title to his name and this time, he participated in the Chili Bowls this week with his midget car. Unfortunately, the racer met a horrific accident that injured him badly.

According to the updates, Ashton was at 7th place at the time of the accident. His car slammed into a wall before flipping several times and after being ejected, he was rushed to the hospital by emergency paramedics. It’s relief that Torgerson was communicating before being hospitalized. Now, he is admitted to the Tulsa hospital via ambulance where he is being treated for his injuries.

Now, many people are searching for video on social media that shows the entire accident. Well, we can’t share video of the accident as the rights of broadcasting are owned by FloRacing. We like to tell you that his condition was stable. Many fans are praying for his speedy recovery as he was badly injured in this horrific accident.