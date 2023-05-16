Who Is Brett Harris? Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Crash CCTV Footage

The breaking news is coming that a County Sheriff’s Office deputy died. Brett Harris was a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy. After, coming to his death news, is circulating on the social media platform and getting a lot of attention. This news is going viral on social media. This news is searched by people in huge quantities. People are very curious to know how Brett Harris died. When Brett Harris died? Was he suffering from any serious injury? This news is making huge controversy on the internet. If you want to know the complete information about Brett Harris so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Brett Harris passed away early Sunday. He passed away on May 14, 2023. If you are searching for how he died so let us tell you that he died due to a head injury. He got a head injury two days earlier. He was only 26 years old. His demise news was informed by Sheriff Chad Bianco on Sunday. As per reports, on Friday, Brett Harris was on-duty traffic accident with another vehicle. When he was involved in this traffic accident he got major head injuries which caused his death.

Who Is Brett Harris?

Further, he suffered from ” catastrophic brain injury”. As per reports, on that day his vehicle hit another vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street in San Jacinto Friday. This accident happened at approximately 2:15 am. Further, what was the reason for this collision is still unknown. There is no confirmed information revealed by the police department about what was the cause of this accident. Further, Brett Harris was on the call when this accident happened. He was responding to a call for backup. The main reason behind this collision is still unknown.

As per reports, another person whose vehicle collided with Brett Harris’s vehicle, whose identification is confirmed by the police department. The other victim is a 56-year-old woman. She is a Hemet woman. She only got minor injuries. Her treatment is ongoing in the hospital. Everyone’s hearts are shattered after hearing Brett Harris’s death news. He passed away on May 13, 2023. He died after sustaining a fatal head injury. He was living with his parents, brother, wife, and with his twin sister. He was an organ donor. This is a very tough time for his family. His journey is unmemorable. He was a very hard-working person. If we get any other information about this news we will update you on the same site.