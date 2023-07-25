Who is David Zandstra? Retired Georgia Minister Arrested For killing 8-year-old Girl

David Zandstra is a retired Georgia pastor. Currenlty, his name is on every social media headline because he has been charged to kill an 8-year-old girl. People are getting shocked after hearing this viral news. This news also made headlines on the news channel. He kidnapped and killed an 8-year-old girl. The girl’s name was Gretchen Harrington. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

In a recent shocking development, authorities have made a breakthrough in a cold case that had gripped the town of Marple Township for almost 50 years. The arrest of David Zandstra, an 83-year-old former pastor, has shed light on the long-standing mystery surrounding the kidnapping and murder of eight-year-old Gretchen Harrington. The announcement made on July 24 has brought closure to a traumatized community and highlighted the importance of justice, even after decades of waiting. The girl was only 8 years old at the time of her death. This tragedy happened on August 15, 1975.

Who is David Zandstra?

In 1975, the girl was last seen walking to a summer Bible camp. If you are searching that who is David Zanstra so let us tell you that David Zanstra was pastor at the Trinity Church Chapel Christian Reform Church and his father was pastor at the Reformed Presbyterian Church. David is the person who kidnapped and killed Gretchen Harrington. He was 10 years old when this incident happened. David Zandstra was taken into custody on July 17 in Cobb County, Georgia, where he had been living. Law enforcement officials had been investigating him as a potential suspect in the abduction and murder of Gretchen Harrington since the early days of the investigation.

The arrest of David Zandstra, an 83-year-old former pastor, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Gretchen Harrington has brought an end to a nearly 50-year-old mystery. While the community of Marple Township had been haunted by this case for decades, justice has finally been served. The courage and resourcefulness of law enforcement, coupled with advancements in forensic technology, have shown us that no crime should go unpunished. As we look to the future, it is crucial to remember the importance of cold case investigations and the possibility of finding a resolution even in the most prolonged and harrowing circumstances.