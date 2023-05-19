Who Is Jamal Murray? Controversy and Scandal NBA Meme Explained 2023

Jamal Murray is currently gathering so much attention and popularity on internet sites. He is a Canadian professional basketball player who is playing for the Denver Nuggets of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He plays as a point/shooting guard and carries a large number of fans around the world. He is playing since 2016 getting drafted by the Nuggets and he also played at the Kentucky Wildcrafts. Now, it is coming out that he is involved in a controversy and many are hitting the search engine to know more about him. In this article, we shared the complete details related to this controversy and also talk about himself.

Let us know more about himself, he is a Canadian professional basketball player. He was born on 23 February 1997 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, and became popular as a successful basketball player. He is currently 26 years old and his parents are Sylvia and Roger Murray. He was raised in his native place and later moved to Canada when he was 9 years old. Lamar is his young brother. He completes his school education at Grand River Collegiate Institute and Orangeville Prep. Later he went to college where he began his career in basketball. Scroll down to know more about him and his controversy.

Who Is Jamal Murray?

As per the sources and information, he was dragged once into controversy due to a scandal. In this scandal, his private video with his girlfriend Harper Hempel was leaked in March 2020 and this video was uploaded on his Instagram account. After uploading this private video, he shared that his account was hacked and the hacker uploaded their private video on his IG story. This video gathered a lot of attention and popularity on social media and went viral on the internet. Many sources said that it is a fake video but later it is confirmed that this viral video featured him and his girlfriend.

After coming out of her viral video, many of his fans or social media user began sharing memes about him. He still facing trolls and memes after this scandal. It is shared that the couple is still together after facing many controversies over his viral video. NBA Memes, a Twitter account shares various memes regarding basketball players, and this page also made multiple funny memes about him. Most times social media users share memes and make fun of popular celebrities to gain some attention and popularity on the internet.