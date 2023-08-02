Who is John Stettler? Murder Suspect Used Go-kart To Cause Fatal Collision in Arizona

Recently the news has come on the internet that an Arizona man has been arrested and accused of murder after a stunning incident that reported a deliberate collision of his go-kart-type vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Recently the news has come on the internet and it is circulated on social media platfroms. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now lots of people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The suspect has been identified as John H Stettler and was assigned with one count of second-degree killing per domestic violence in the killing of a 32-year-old lady. John H Stettler is 40 years old and was taken custody on Friday, 28 July in relation to the death of his ex-girlfriend Sally Minard, as per the report. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office answered a report at about 1:36 a.m. on Friday about a vehicular collision in the area of Driftwood Drive and Boathouse Drive in Mohave County, Arizona. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is John Stettler?

Following the police reaching the location, they discovered Minard, the driver of the quad ATV suffering from ” severe injuries” from the collision. She was instantly taken to a hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, for medical treatment. However, shortly after arrival., she surrendered to her wounds and was pronounced dead. As officers decided that the collision was not an everyday accident, detectives with the Accident Reconstruction Team and MCSO investigators who were dispatched to the location also investigated the events that led to the tragic death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Police have identified Stettler as the other party involved in the vehicular crash. The Meadview resident did not suffer from any serious injuries in the crash. As per the press release, ”During the inquiry, it was decided that the crash was a criminal act, not just a vehicle crash. Researchers later learned that prior to the fatal collision, Stettler and the victim were in a romantic connection. Police have not revealed what proof led them to determine the crash was intentional. Here we have shared all the information about the news if we will get any information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.