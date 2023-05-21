Who Is Katie Richins Benson? Eric Richins Sister’s Age And Wikipedia

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. This article will include information about Eric Richin’s sister. People are searching Wikipedia and ages. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about her and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about her. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Who Is Katie Richins Benson?

Eric Richins, an American citizen, recently gained notoriety as the husband of author Kuri Richins. He made headlines last year after his wife’s murder was discovered. Eric was married to Kauri Richins and had three children. Sadly, Eric passed away on March 4th, 2022 at the age of 39. Authorities suspect that Kauri intentionally poisoned Eric’s cocktail with a lethal dose of fentanyl. Her actions were allegedly driven by Eric’s plan to divorce her and cut her out of his will and life insurance policy. After Eric’s death, Kauri allegedly attempted to manipulate a life insurance policy to make herself the sole beneficiary.

Eric Richins Sister’s Age And Wikipedia

Katie Richins Benson is the sister of Eric Richins. She is a family member involved in the probate action to execute her brother’s will following his passing. Eric Richins tragically passed away on March 4, 2022. On May 9, 2023, his wife, Kouri Richins, was charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and three counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, as indicated in a court docket from Summit County, Utah. Eric was discovered deceased at the foot of the couple’s bed, and despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead. His family has shared limited information; he was 39 years old at his death. Eric was born in 1983. Eric Richins sister’s age was 35 years.