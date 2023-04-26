Who Is Olivia Naserian? A Kitengela Woman Slaughtered And Ate Body Parts

Today we are going to share some very shocking news that is Kitengela woman killed and ate body parts while singing this news is now too much viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news now becomes a headline. The 24-year-old lady whose name is Olivia Naserian is charged with murdering her kid and eating body parts. Olivia Nasarian, her age is 27, stabbed a two-year-old to death in Milimani Estate, Kitengela sub-county, and later ate the child’s body. Let us see about it in detail. Keep reading to know all information about this case.

Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about her and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about the case. In Kitengela, Kajiado County, on Monday night, Olivia Nasarian (age 24) has been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter after she was separated from the child’s father. Amazingly, while the neighbors watch helplessly from the window, Naseerian stabs the infant several times while humming a hymn. Both mother and child were locked inside the house.

A video circulating online shows the woman repeatedly stabbing the child while reciting letters. As per reports, the 24-year-old's parents were out of the country at the time of the crime. According to a neighbor who spoke to The Standard, Nassarian was stabbing the baby, saying, "You won't cry again, my baby." You will always be asleep. You are lovely, my daughter. They ran towards the house to go inside when they suddenly heard her breaking the kitchen appliances.

However, neighbors were unable to enter, so they were forced to watch helplessly from the window as the woman stabbed the young man to death. He reported the incident to the police and desired help. The neighbor told how the baby was crying and screaming her mother's name. The mother lost consciousness and was sent to Kitengela sub-county hospital. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway at the Kitengela sub-county hospital morgue. According to outgoing Kitengela OCS David Shani, who confirmed the incident, the woman has already been jailed and is in police custody.