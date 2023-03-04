Who Is Roel Degamo? Philippine Provincial Governor Roel Degamo Killed by Gunmen

Roel Degamo, a Filipino politician and the former governor of the province of Negros, sadly passed away at the age of 56. According to the sources, almost six men armed with assault rifles alighted from three SUVs and started to open fire on him. The gunmen were reported in military uniforms who shot and killed a Governor and five civilians. The incident took place on Saturday while the provincial leader was meeting villagers at his home in the central Philippines. The news of this incident was confirmed by officials and relatives. In this incident, almost nine other people were also shot.

The attack took place at around 09:35 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2023, when a few assailants from an SUV come out and opened fire while the governor was meeting with beneficiaries of a poverty reduction initiative outside his home in Pamplona. A presidential office released a statement and wrote,” Governor Degamo was talking to some of his constituents … in front of his house when a group of individuals clad in army and navy uniforms in full battle gear and riding two SUVs shot the governor several times”. Keep reading this article to know more details here.

Who Is Roel Degamo?

Roel Degamo’s wife, Janice Degamo who is the city’s mayor as well said that the governor was pronounced dead at 11:41 AM. She said,” Governor Degamo didn’t deserve that kind of death. He was serving his constituents on a Saturday along with his department heads. There were five others who died with him, who were there, who asked for help”. A statement was also shared by the police who said that four people were injured.

Well, the motive for the assassination has not been known but police said that a massive manhunt was underway for up to 10 suspects. A police spokesperson said,” Roadblocks are established all over the area”. With this, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr also said,” I condemn in the strongest possible terms the assassination of a sitting Governor, Gov. Roel Degamo. My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice”.

Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., the governor of Lanao del Sur, was hurt last month when unknown assailants opened fire on his convoy. And two days later, an ambush killed the vice mayor of Aparri in the province of Cagayan. Until, police haven’t made any arrests in this case as they are trying to locate those culprits.