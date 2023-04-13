Who Is Shanquella Robinson? U.S. Won’t File Charges in Death of American Woman in Mexico

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday they do not have enough evidence to confirm charges in the death of an American woman last year near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which flashed anger after a video appeared online in which she was shown her being beaten by another woman. The US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said its prosecutors and officers along with the FBI recently met with the family of Shankella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, to report the news. According to statements from Mexican authorities and her father last year, Robinson was last vacationing in Mexico with six friends when she was found unconscious in a room at an address in San Jose del Cabo. A death certificate issued by Mexican authorities on October 29 listed the cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation” or dislocation of the ring-shaped bone that supports the skull.

A widely spread video that appeared to show Robinson being punched and kicked in the head by a woman during that visit raised suspicion about her death and triggered an FBI investigation. Authorities did not name the attacker in the video. An autopsy and investigation by US authorities found that “the available evidence does not support a national prosecution,” the US attorney’s headquarters said in a statement. FBI and US The attorney’s office did not magnify its findings or its response to questions emailed Wednesday afternoon.

Who Is Shanquella Robinson?

“It is important to ensure the public that experienced national agents and experienced prosecutors conducted a complete review of the available evidence and concluded that national charges could not be followed,” the US Attorney’s Office said. It was not immediately clear how the decision by US prosecutors would affect the investigation by Mexican authorities into what happened. The state attorney general’s office of Baja California Sur in Mexico did not immediately respond to an email pursuing a statement on Wednesday.

Robinson, who was no relation to the woman who died, said his team had been in contact with FBI officers and learned that the Mexican autopsy listed a spinal cord injury, the first such injury after being explained to US officers. No evidence was found. His own autopsy. According to Sue Ann Robinson, FBI officers also told the family’s lawyers that Shankella Robinson had been analyzed with swelling of the brain, but the cause of death still could not be determined.