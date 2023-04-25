Who is Taylen Mosley? 2-year-old Florida Boy Found in Alligator’s Jaws drowned to Death

In this article, we going to talk about an Autopsy report that reveals a 2-year-old Florida boy found in an alligator’s jaws flooded after brutally murdering his mother. The cause of death has been revealed for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, who was found in the jaws of an alligator a day after the cruel murder of his mother, Pashan Jeffery, last month. A medical examiner has determined that the Florida baby died of flooding because her mother was stabbed more than 100 times. According to WTSP, the St. Petersburg Police Department revealed on Monday, April 24, that an autopsy performed by the Pinellas County Medical Examiner confirmed that 2-year-old Mosley had flooded.

Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about the case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about the case. The 20-year-old was found stabbed more than 100 times in the bathroom of her Lincoln Shores apartment on March 30, and her child was reported missing. A frantic search for Tellen ended tragically the next day, when authorities discovered his body in the jaws of an alligator in Lake Maggiore, not far from his home. When a policeman fired a round at the reptile, it felled the body.

Who is Taylen Mosley?

“We’re sorry it had to end this way,” Police Chief Anthony Holloway said at the time. The child’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the murders of his son and Jeffrey. According to investigators, Mosley allegedly stabbed Jeffrey hours after hosting a party in honor of his 21st birthday. Then, it is claimed, he brought his young son to the crocodile-infested Lake Maggiore and either castrated or threw the child overboard. The reasons for the death of the mother-child could not be disclosed.

