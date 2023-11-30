Who Was Alexandria Mitchell And Nicholas? Man and Woman Found Dead in Apartment

Today, we are going to share the details of the death of Alexandria Mitchell and Nicholas Page who were found dead at an Aksarben-area apartment complex by the authorities. Recently, deputies found two individuals dead at an apartment and it is rapidly running in the trends of internet sites. It is attracting the interest of many people and netizens. The news of this devasting incident is making headlines on the news channels and the Omaha Police have shared some statements. Several questions have been raised in the people’s minds, so we made an article and shared all the details related to this tragic accident.

As per the statements and reports, the Omaha Police found the dead bodies of two individuals on Monday afternoon and the deceased were identified as Alexandria Mitchell and Nicholas Page. Both deceased were discovered at an Aksarben-area apartment complex by the Omaha Police and the authorities began an investigation is ongoing. Police suggest that it is a case of murder-suicide but they didn’t confirm any exact details. The news of this devasting incident is gathering a lot of attention and many are showing their interest to know more. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Who Was Alexandria Mitchell And Nicholas?

Reportedly, this heartbreaking incident unfolded at S. 70th and Oak Streets and it began when the authorities responded to a call. The officers responded to a potential domestic disturbance at an apartment complex and the deputies arrived at the incident scene. After arriving at the reported apartment, officers knocked on the door and identified themselves as police. Shortly thereafter, two gunshots were heard from inside the apartment. Once inside, officers found the dead bodies of a man and a woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds. There is a handgun was also discovered nearby. The investigation is ongoing and the authorities continue to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Keep reading…

Alexandria was 25 years old woman at the time of her death and Nicholas Page was 29 years old man at the time of his death. If we talk about the deceased then the details are limited but our sources have fetched some details of Alexandria Mitchell's personal life. She was a resident of Omaha and held a prominent position as the head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at Medical Solutions Staffing and Recruiting. She studied at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Bellevue University, and Westside High School.