Who Was Arrigo Vecchioni? Roberto Vecchioni’s Son Arrigo Vecchioni Passed Away, Obituary

Arrigo Vecchioni, son of Italian singer-songwriter Roberto Vecchioni, has passed away at the age of 36. The cause of death has not been revealed yet. However, it has been reported that Arrigo was suffering from multiple sclerosis. The news of his death was given by his father Roberto Vecchioni on social media. Arrigo was the second child of Roberto Vecchioni and his wife, Daria Colombo, and had three siblings. Arrigo Vecchioni is an Italian writer, born in Italy in 1987. He is the son of Roberto Vecchioni, a famous Italian singer-songwriter born on June 25, 1943.

Arrigo graduated from the Luchino Visconti Civic School of Cinema, where he produced several articles for “L’unita”. However, there is no information available about his specific field of study or further education. Being the son of singer Arrigo, he was involved in music since childhood. He always loved listening to the songs written and sung by his father. His father stayed his inspiration and always motivated him to be successful in his life. Arrigo was a great man, he left us all a long time ago.

Who Was Arrigo Vecchioni?

Arrigo was born in 1987 and passed away at the age of 36. Roberto Vecchioni is a famous composer and has won several awards throughout his career, including the Tenko Award in 1983. Intimate details of his life including his battle with alcoholism and overcoming three tumors. Arrigo Vecchioni, son of Italian singer-songwriter and author Roberto Vecchioni, has died at the age of 36. Roberto Vecchioni himself announced his son’s death on social media, asking for privacy for his family. Arrigo Vecchioni was suffering from multiple sclerosis, a regular neurological disease, as explained in a post on social media by his father, Roberto Vecchioni.

Arrigo’s surviving family members include his father, Roberto Vecchioni, his mother, Daria Colombo, his siblings, Carolina and Edoardo, and his half-sister, Francesca, from Roberto Vecchioni’s first marriage to Irene Brozzi. Arrigo Vecchioni’s death has been reported by several news sources in Italy and internationally. Arrigo’s father Roberto Vecchioni is a well-known Italian singer-songwriter, songwriter, author, and poet, who has won several important awards and festivals of Italian music. From his career as a writer, Arrigo was earning a good income.

But he was not as successful as many other writers around the world. He was earning handsomely every month. Let us tell you that when he died he left a net worth of $450k USD. If we talk about his father's earnings then his father now has a net worth of around USD 3 million.