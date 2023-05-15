Who Was Ayush Dankhara? Another Indian Student Dies Mysteriously in Canada

Ayush Dankhara died recently and now it is expected that his remains arrive at Ahmedabad international airport on Saturday evening. His death news is gathering so much attention and popularity on internet sites and social media pages. He was the son of Ramesh Dankhara who is a DSP with the Gujarat Police. He was the second student from Gujrat who went to York University, Toronto for studying and his death news broke the heart of his family members, friends, and loved ones. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more topics related to his demise in this article.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, he died in suspicious circumstances within a month. He was 23 years old at the time of his death. His uncles shared on 6 May 2023 that “he resided in a shared apartment on Lawrence Avenue West in Toronto. It is also shared that his father was informed by his roommate that he had not returned home for a day. After many attempts to contact him, they were unable to contact him. His dead body was founded beneath a bridge on 7 May after filing a formal missing person report with the 55th Division of the Toronto police. Scroll down to know more about his demise.

Who Was Ayush Dankhara?

He was a resident of Bhavnagar, Gujrat, and pursuing studies in Toronto, Canada. Now it is expected his remains will arrive at Ahmedabad international airport on Saturday evening. He was identified as Ayush by a photograph. His father traveled to Canada to complete the necessary formalities and repatriate Ayush’s dead body for the funeral. Currently, it is not confirmed whether his remains arrive in India or not, and not much information has been shared. The cause of his death is still unknown. We will update you after receiving more news and mention it in our article.

There are many people who are giving tributes to his death and sharing their condolences with his family. Lots of people are supporting his family at this painful moment and there is no information has been shared about his final rites events. Similar to this incident occurred when Harsh Patel was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances, Many things about Harsh and Ayush are similar and this topic is also getting popularity among the netizens.