Who Was Balkrishna Doshi? Indian Architecture Balkrishna Doshi Passed Away at 95

One of the modern Indian architects, Dr Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi sadly passed away at the age of 95. According to the recent updates, Dr, Balkrishna took his last breath at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Doshi played a major role in Indian architecture and is renowned for his contributions to the development of the county’s architectural discourse. His sudden passing shocked the entire country including his colleagues. He also made India proud after he was conferred the Royal Gold in May 2022. BV Doshi was one of those rare people who have been awarded both, Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Architecture Prize, which is referred as the Nobel Prize for Architecture.

The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by Architecture Digest of India who took their Instagram handle and wrote,” A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an unfading legacy. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a true inspiration to the people of this country. His contribution to architecture, art, life, culture, and philosophy will be remembered forever”. Well, BV Doshi has been credited with some of his amazing designing and structures in Ahmedabad. Throughout his entire life, a 96-year-old architect has influenced the course of architecture in India.

Who Was Balkrishna Doshi?

Let us tell you that Balkrishna Doshi was a member of the furniture makers in 1927 in Pune, Maharashtra. He took his education from JJ School of Architecture. Along with this, he worked with Le Corbusier as a Senior Designer from 1951 to 1954 in Paris and also supervised several projects in Ahmedabad. Not only this but Doshi also worked with Louis Kahn as an associate to build the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad and later founded his own practice, Vastushilpa in 1956 with two other architects.

During his entire career, he had worked on several projects as a designer in the country such as Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus, Atira Guest House low-cost housing, The Institute of Indology, Tagore Hall & Memorial Theatre, Ahmedabad School of Architecture, and more.

Because of his contribution to the country, he also received the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri Awards. He has been credited for his many designs and structures in Ahmedabad. A post reads,” With profound grief and sadness, we are sharing the news that our most lovable, India’s pride Professor & #Architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi is no more with us. He has left for the heavenly abode today 24th January 2023″. He will be always remembered by his family.