Who Was Bill Granger? ‘Godfather’ of Avocado Toast Chef Bill Granger Passed Away at 54

The recent viral news of Bill Granger is coming that he is no more. As per the sources, the Godfather of avocado toast chef Bill Granger has recently passed away. We are sharing a piece of sad news that Bill Granger is no more. His family, friends, and the whole nation are shocked after learning his devasting passing news. The demise news of Bill Granger left a void in people’s hearts who were too close to him. The people are coming on the internet and wondering about his cause of death. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Bill Granger, the Godfather of avocado toast chef is no more. He passed away at the age of 54. If you don’t know who was Bill Granger let us inform you that Bill Granger was an Australian self-taught cook, restaurateur, and food writer. He was born on August 29, 969. He was recognized as the ‘Godfather’ of avocado toast Further, he passed away on Christmas Day on December 25, 2023, at 54. If we talk about his personal life, married to Natalie Elliot. The couple are blessed with three children. During his academic time, he was passionate about art. He worked as a waiter during his education. Read more in the next section.

Who Was Bill Granger?

In 1933, Bill Granger opened a restaurant by the name of Bills which is located in the Sydney suburb of Darlinghurst. This was his first restaurant which he opened in 1933. Moreover, In 1996, he opened his 2nd restaurant by the name of Bills Surry Hills. He was the owner of multiple restaurants. Currenlty, he gained worldwide attention after his sudden passing. As per the reports, many sources claim that Bill Granger was battling cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer which became his cause of death. His family confirms the heartbreaking news of Bill Granger.

The Australian personality Bill Granger took his last breath at a London hospital. He will always be remembered for his hard work and dedication as he was the King of Breakfast. The contribution that he made to his nation will never be forgotten. The 30 years of his career are unforgettable. Bill Granger was honored with the Order of Australia in the 2023 Australia Day Honours. The nation and many people are mourning the loss of a ‘King of Breakfast’. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information we will let you on the same site.