Who Was Billy Graham? WWE Superstar Billy Graham Passed Away at 79, Obituary

The cause of death of Billy Graham wrestler is among people searching as he passed away after having a myriad of health issues.

As mentioned earlier, Billy Graham’s age was 79 years at the time of his tragic passing. He was born on June 7, 1943, as Eldridge Wayne Coleman to his parents in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. Graham’s Father was from Mississippi, while his mother was from Arkansas. From an early age, Graham was interested in sports, and he was attracted to weightlifting in the fifth grade. Wrestler Billy Graham was 79 years old at the time of his tragic death. Gradually, Graham began his bodybuilding career, and in 1961, he became the winner of the West Coast division of the Mr. Teenage America bodybuilding contest. Eldridge Wayne Coleman, aka Superstar Billy Graham, was an American professional wrestler who gained widespread recognition after his tenure as the WWWF Heavyweight Champion from 1977 to 1978.

Who Was Billy Graham?

The late wrestler was also a three-time world champion in major professional wrestling promotions. Furthermore, Billy is noted for revolutionizing the interview and physique parts of the professional wrestling industry. Not only that but Billy was known for his charismatic performance style. Furthermore, he was loved by many people, but now the whole wrestling industry is mourning his death. Billy Graham died on May 17, 2023, and his actual cause of death has not been shared by the family members. However, many people are speculating that he died of infection. For your information, the late wrestler was hospitalized in January 2023 following an ear and skull infection.

Billy Graham Wrestler passed away on Wednesday after battling multiple health problems. According to the fundraiser set up in GoFundMe for his recovery, it was reported that Billy faced congestive heart failure, diabetes, and hearing loss as a result of the infection. Meanwhile, the health issues do not end there, as it has been said that he had more problems. Due to that, he had been in the ICU for many weeks. Instead of being good, his health began degrading, and on Wednesday, it was announced that Billy took his last breath with his beloved wife and daughter by his side.