Who Was Black Warrior? Mexican Professional Wrestler Black Warrior Passed Away at 54

Recently the news has come on the internet that a professional wrestler Black Warrior passed away recently when he was 54 years old. His real name was Jesús Toral López but he was very famous in the world as a Black Warrior. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Since his death news came on the internet his close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. Now the whole social media grieving his death on social media platforms. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Black Warrior was born in Torreon, Mexico on 7 January 1969. Jesús Toral López was a luchador or professional wrestler and he was better known as a Bronze, Bali, Camorra, Black Panther, Dragon of Gold, The Mask, and Destroyer. He served as an almost exclusive in Mexico. He was a member of the CMLL and he rose to renown in the ring in 2000. He achieved a massive victory under the ring name Black Warrior and he had more than 38 years of professional career. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his death, so scroll down to the next page for more information.

Who Was Black Warrior?

As per the report, a legendary wrestler in Mexican wrestling Black Warrior has passed away recently at the age of 54. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death and now many poeple are very curious to know about his cause of death. But his cause of death has been not disclosed yet. It is very shocking and painful news for his family and friends as they lost their beloved person in the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Jesús Toral López passing news has been confirmed by the company Arena Mamá-Luchas, where the lagoon man currently worked as a teacher. His son released the farewell note to his dad. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by his unexpected death. As soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people expressed their condolences to him and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.