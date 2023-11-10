Who Was Brandi Mallory? A Former Contestant on ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Makeup Artist Dies

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Brandi Mallory. Recently a piece of sad news has been received from the news in which it is being told that a woman named Brandi Mallory has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. When people heard the news of her death, they started asking many questions like when Brandi Mallory died. What could have been the cause of Brandi Mallory’s death and many more questions? If you also want to know the news of Brandi Mallory’s death in-depth, then let us tell you that we have collected all the information related to Brandi Mallory’s death. Let us start the article without any delay and know about the death of Brandi Mallory.

Before knowing about Brandi Mallory’s death, let us tell you about Brandi Mallory. Brandi Mallory was a contestant of Extreme Weight Loss Season 4, who has become a topic of discussion for everyone these days due to the news of her death. Everyone also knew Brandi Mallory as her “god mom”. She was from Stone Mountain, Georgia. Apart from being a contestant in Extreme Weight Loss Season 4, she is also a good-hearted woman.

Even in her life, she had earned her name with all her hard work and dedication. But recently the news of her death has left everyone disappointed because no one had guessed that she would leave the world like this. However, after knowing about the news of Brandi Mallory’s death, the question must be roaming in your mind when and for what reason Brandi Mallory died. Answering this question, let us tell you that Brandi Mallory died on Thursday, November 8, 2023.

The news of her death was shared with great sadness by her friend Maui Bigelow in a Facebook post, after which the cause of his death has not been clearly revealed yet. While saying goodbye to this world, Brandi Mallory has left a unique identity in the hearts of her fans which is very difficult to erase. If we talk about organizing her funeral, her family has not yet shared any information about it because it may take some time for her family to get over the shock of Brandi Mallory’s death. Stay tuned with us for more latest upgrades.