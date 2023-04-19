Who Was Carol Locatell? Star of “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning,” Dies at 82

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous actress Carol Locatell has passed away recently. She was an American actress who was known for her role in 1985. She is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Tuesday at the age of 82. Recently the news has come on the internet and her passing news spread on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that their favorite person will leave the world like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Carol Locatell was born on 13 December 1940. She was a renowned American actress who was popular for her role in the 1985 slasher movie Friday the 13th: A New Beginning as the foul-mouthed mean lady Ethel. She was better known for her roles including Hubbard on Friday the 13th, Best Friends, and Sharky’s Machine as well as The Family Stone and 13 Fanboy. She also created guest appearances on many television shows including Bonanza (1970-1972 – 3 episodes), Mannix, Barnaby Jones, The Flying Nun, The Bad Seed, Dynasty, Growing Pains, Life Goes On, and many more. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Carol Locatell?

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning star Carol Locatell is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 11 April 2023, Tuesday when she was 82 years old. Ron Sloan, who played Locatell’s son Junior in the horror flick, confirmed that actress’s demise news. Now many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. Locatell passed away after a protracted fight with cancer. Her demise news left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Carol's first film role was in the 1973 film Coffy. She also emerged in the Burt Reynolds movies Paternity, Best Friends, and Sharky's Machine. She was a very talented personality who achieved huge respect due to her best work and she will be missed by her close ones. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.