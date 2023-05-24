Who Was Chas Newby? One-Time Beatles Bassist, Passed Away at 81, Wiki-Bio

It is painful and shocking to announce that UK’s most popular Chas Newby has died. He was a British musician who is no more between us and he breathed last at the age of 85. It is very painful news for the music composer community as they have lost their dear and talented person and currently, they have been mourning his death. Lots of people are searching for Chas Newby’s name on the internet as they are curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Charles Newby was one of the best British musicians who shortly played bass for the Beatles in December 1960, when Stuart Sutcliffe was still in Hamburg Pursuing his art career. The Beatles had been lacking g a bass guitarist when they first time came back from West Germany. Chas Newby was suggested by Pete Best. Though he was currently enrolled in university and was previously part of The Black Jacks (Best's group). He consented to perform with the Beatles as they were on vacation.

Who Was Chas Newby?

A former bass player Chas Newby is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath early on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 the age of 81. His unexpected death has been confirmed by his brother, Roag Best on social media. As we know now many people must be curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

Reportedly, Chas Newby was born in Blackpool, England on 18 June 1941. He was a member of John Lennon's first band, The Quarrymen. The Beatles' second trip to West Germany was requested by John Lennon, but Newby opted to go back to university. Chas lived in Alcester and served as a maths teacher at Droitwich Spa High School. He achieved a huge success due to his best work and he will be always remembered. Now many people have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Newby's soul rest in peace.