Who Was Christian Atsu? Ghana Football Player Christian Atsu Found Dead Under Rubble In Turkey

It is upsetting to share with our readers that the beloved and talented Ghana soccer player, Christian Atsu sadly passed away at the age of 31. The Black Stars winger Christian Atsu died after his lifeless body was found under rubble on Saturday in Turkey. According to the sources, the Ghana soccer player died after suffering a Turkey earthquake. His body was found under rubble on Saturday, February 18, 2023, according to his agent, almost two weeks after the earthquake that devastated the entire Syria and Turkey. The entire Ghanaians have mourned the unexpected passing of Black Stars Winger.

The 31-year-old well-known personality was one of the thousands of casualties of the Turkey earthquake that struck under rubble and the northern parts of Syria. Let us tell you that the earthquake hit Syria and Turkey on February 6 after which, thousands of people lost their loved ones and still, the emergency services are trying to locate and identify the people who haven’t been found yet. According to the updates, the late Christian Atsu went missing for days after this happened but was confirmed dead on Saturday. Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, many fans and authorities paid tributes to the footballer.

Who Was Christian Atsu?

Atsu’s agent Nana Sechere tweeted,” It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones”. On Saturday, the lifeless body of the Hatayspor player was discovered from under the rubble of a destroyed building in Antakya, as per Turkey’s state news channel TRT Haber on Saturday. The Everton Football Club wrote,” We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at Hatayspor, and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives”.

Born as Christian Atsu Twasam on January 10, 1992 in Ada Foah, Ghana. During his career as a footballer, he remained a part of many popular football clubs such as Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Al-Raed, Hatayspor, and more. He also played as an International player in Ghana. His contribution to his teams will be always remembered by his fans across the world. Stay tuned with us to know more details. #RIPChristianAtsu