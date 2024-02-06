Who Was Emma Walker? What Happened to Emma Walker? Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

In this article, we are going to talk about Emma Walker’s murder case who died in 2016. She was killed by her ex-boyfriend and the news of her death topic has been making headlines for the last few days on the internet and various social media pages. Multiple questions have been raised related to her death such as Who was Riley Gaul, Who was Emma Walker, what happened to her, why her partner killed her, and many more. Our sources have gathered all the available details related to her death and we will try to share every single piece of information related to her fatal death, so read till end.

Many are showing to know more about her and the circumstances surrounding her passing. It is creating a great buzz among people and has become a topic of discussion. According to the sources, Emma was fatally shot by her ex-partner because he didn’t want to breakup with her. She was shot and killed on 21 November 2016. She was shot from outside her home and through her bedroom while she was sleeping. Yes, she was shot to demise in her home and she was found dead when her mother, Jill Walker tried to wake up her the next morning but she was unresponsive. Read on…

Who was Emma Walker?

Then, Emma’s mother said her name she didn’t respond and checked for a pulse and couldn’t find anything. She immediately reported that authorities and the deputies began an investigation. Her death news has been getting attention for the last few days because her murder was the topic of ABC’s 20/20 titled Bad Romance on 5 February 2024. This episode was broadcast at 10 am on 5 February 2024 and is now available to watch on Hulu. She was killed by her ex-boyfriend, William Riley Gaul and he was in a relationship with Emma Walker. Keep continuing your reading…

Both (Emma and Riley) were in a relationship and the students at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. They dated on and off for two years during their time at school. She decided to end the relationship with Riley two weeks before her death but he didn’t want to end his relationship with her. Then, he killed Emma on 21 November 2016 by shooting her. One bullet struck her just behind the ear, killing her. Riley was arrested on the next day 22 November 2016 for her homicide. He was charged with first-degree murder in her murder. We have shared all the available details above in this article. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.