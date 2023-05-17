Who Was Ernesto Di Siro? Pennsylvania’s DJ Ernesto Di Siro Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Ernesto Di Siro has passed away recently. He was a Pennsylvania DJ who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday at the age of 43. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his unexpected death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Ernesto Di Siro and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ernesto Di Siro was a very famous Dj artist who was generously known by his stage name Dj Ernesto. He lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a long period. He developed a solid He lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a long period. He developed solid global fame as a very successful DJ throughout the years. reputation as a very successful DJ throughout the years. In every possible sense, he was the epitome of what it meant to be a beautiful person. He won the heart of many people and served as creativity to those who were fortunate enough to know him. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Who Was Ernesto Di Siro?

Ernie Di Siro Jr is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 14 May 2023, Sunday when he was 43 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by his sister Teresa Di Siro on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on many people are very saddened and shocked and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friend. Ernie was a very amazing personality who achieved a huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out on social media lots of people are very saddened. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tributes to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.