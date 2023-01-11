Who Was Greece Constantine II? Last king of Greece, Constantine II, Passed Away at 82

It is very hard to announce that the former king of Greece King Constantine II passed away recently at the age of 82. He was the last king of Greece from 6 march 1964 until the abolition of the Greek monarchy on 1 June 1973. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Currently, the whole social media mourning his death on social media platforms. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

King Constantine II was born on 2 June 1940, in Psychiko, Greece. He was the only son of Queen Frederica and King Paul of Greece and climbed to the throne in 1964 after his dad passed away, but his power was marred by political instability which culminated in a military coup on 21 April 1967. He won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country’s 1960s. In 2008 an opinion poll found fewer than 12% of Greeks favored a comeback to a constitutional monarchy. He was a successful person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was Greece Constantine II?

According to the report, Greece’s former King Constantine II passed away reportedly when was 82 years old. He took his last breath on 10 January 2023, Tuesday at a private hospital in Athens. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms then lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. So as per the report, he passed away due to a stroke and he was admitted to an Athens hospital last week with breathing problems. You are on the right page for more information about the news so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that Constantine was born on 2 June 1940 in Athens to Princes Frederica of Hanover and Prince Paul, the younger brother of King George II. He is survived by his loved wife who is a former Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark, the youngest sister of Queen Margrethe II, five kids and nine grandchildren. Since his passing news went out lots of people are very shocked by his death. Many people are paying a tribute to him and expressing their condolenes to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.