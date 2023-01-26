Who Was Greg Patrick? Former UA Assistant Coach Greg Patrick Passed Away, Obituary

It is saddened to announce that the former Valley High School and UA Assistant Football Coach, Greg Patrick sadly passed away. It is hard to believe that the talented and experienced football coach has gone from this world leaving his family devastated. According to the sources, Greg Patrick was announced dead on Sunday, January 22, 2023, and since then, many tributes and condolences can be seen on social media. Patrick had a successful career at Valley Christian, Mountain Pointe, Chaparral, Horizon, and North as a defensive coordinator. If you want to know more about him, keep reading to know more details about his sudden death.

The news of Greg Patrick was officially confirmed on Facebook through several posts and one of the post reads,” My heart hurts today. It’s going to hurt for a while. When they say, “the good ones go too soon,” it’s the truth. Greg Patrick you were not only an uncle, but a role model, a best friend, and someone I looked to for things others wouldn’t understand. Not a memory will I ever forget but I have to admit this one isn’t fair. But you loved the lord and he loves you more, enough to call you home”.

Who Was Greg Patrick?

During his entire career, Patrick gained massive love and respect because of his game. He was a passionate and dedicated coach. He always stood with his students at any cost and any time on the field to support them. Let’s talk about his personal life so, Greg Patrick won the UA Staff for two seasons (2019-2020) under the former head coach, Kevin Sumlin. He was hired as a defensive analyst in the first season and promoted to defensive line coach.

Neither Patrick’s family nor his friends revealed the cause of his death but our sources are trying to get more details related to his unfortunate passing. Many former players of the teams and students are paying tribute to him by taking the support of social media. Phillip Lechter wrote,” Coach Gret Patrick, In the year I got to coach with you and Kristian got to be coached by you our bonds were forever connected. We will miss you brother… you made everyone around you better by demanding their best. We are forever grateful”. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements. We will share all these details through our article. Keep in touch with us to know more details.