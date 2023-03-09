Who Was Jim Metzger? Longtime K95 Radio Host ‘Catfish’ Passed Away at 79, Family

Recently the news has come on the internet that a popular radio host Jim Leonard Metzger has passed away. He was a fantastic host for K95 better known as K95’s Catfish in Central Virginia. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday when he was 79 years old. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are searching for Jim Leonard Metzger’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and who did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jim Leonard Metzger was born and raised in the Texas city of Corpus Christi. He had many in the American service during the Vietnam War. He completed his graduation from the University of Texas where he got his bachelor’s degree. Before moving to Central Virginia, he served as a radio host in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He was very popular for his arrivals on the Catfish and Lori Morning Program. He was directed to as “K-95’s Catfish” in Central Virginia. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Jim Metzger?

A popular radio host for K95, Jim Leonard Metzger is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 79 on Monday. On Tuesday afternoon his demise news has been confirmed by a K95 on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on the internet and many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. According to the report, Jim died peacefully on Monday, 6 March 2023. But his cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jim was a very kind and talented person who will be missed by his close ones. He is survived by his beloved wife M. Kay Metzger and his children. Jim's funeral service is going to happen on Friday at 3 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son – Chester Chapel, 3050 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.