Who Was Kenneth Anger? How Did Scorpio Rising Director Passed Away, Obituary

Kenneth Anger Death has been a topic of interest for people. Kenneth Anger told a Guardian Journalist 16 and a half years before his death in May at 96. “The sands of time are passing through the hourglass, but I’m not scared.” If Woody Allen’s Zelig was seen rubbing shoulders with the fabled and famous of the ’20s and ’30s, starting in the 1950s, Anger was more than a match for him for several decades. His reputation is divided into two parts: the pathbreaking cinematic auteur who created avant-garde shorts like “Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome” (1954) and “Scorpio Rising” (1963) and the distributor of at times fictitious Hollywood scandal in the spectacular and regularly updated “Hollywood Babylon” (1959).

Who Was Kenneth Anger?

Kenneth Anger was born on February 3, 1927, in Santa Monica, California, as Kenneth Wilbur Anglemyer. His upbringing was Presbyterian, but he developed an interest in the occult. Wilbur Anglemyer, his Father, was of German heritage and was born in Troy, Ohio, while his disabled mother, Lillian Coler, was of English lineage. Anger’s parents met at Ohio State University and married in 1918, having their first child, Jean Anglemyer, in 1918 and a second, Robert “Bob” Anglemyer, in 1921.

Kenneth Anger, the pioneering experimental filmmaker, and novelist whose work explored LGBT themes and eroticism, has died. He was 96. Sprueth Magers, his gallery, announced his death. He was not immune to his brushes with a dark history. The director of “Fireworks” and “Scorpio Rising” and author of “Hollywood Babylon” died at the age of 96. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.