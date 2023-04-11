Who Was Lasse Wellander? Abba’s Long-Serving Guitarist Lasse Wellander Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known guitarist Lasse Wellander has passed away recently. He was a Swedish musical legend who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. The whole ABBA group mourned his death. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for his name as they are very curious to know about Lasse Wellander and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Lasse Wellander was a very famous and long-term guitarist who was a member of the ABBA group. He played in a total of 24 of ABBA’s recordings. The Swedish musical legend starred in some of the band’s biggest hits and was a massive part of the success through the 1970s and 1980s. He began playing the guitar as a child in his hometown of Nora, Sweden. He started recording in October 1974 with ABBA joining ABBA, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson. He achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Lasse Wellander?

ABBA’s long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 7 April 2023, Friday at the age of 70. His passing news has been confirmed by the Wellander family. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. He passed away after a short battle with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Lasse was born on 18 June 1952 in Viker, Sweden. He achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet and its passing news went out on the internet and many people are very saddened and shocked. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.