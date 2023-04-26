Who Was Lola James? 2-Years-Old Girl Passed Away, Father And Mom Arrested

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that 2-year-old girl Lola James has passed away. It was said that Lola James was murdered by her mother and her stepfather. They both identified as Sinead James and Kyle Bevan and they are from Wales. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. This news became a topic of discussion as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now people must be very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, Lola James’ parents are responsible for her death and they were arrested. The little girl suffered from wounds and died. Reportedly, her mother permitted her partner Kyle to kill her. She was left in such a bad state that her eyes were damaged. A little girl got 101 exterior injuries and brain trauma. She became a target of an inhumane attack. The 2-year-old girl’s death was a murder who killed by her stepfather. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Lola James?

Lola James’ mother was careless. Lola was admitted to the hospital but later she passed away due to a fatal head injury. Her stepfather was declared responsible for her murder after 10 hours of listening from the jury. The court affidavit at Swansea Crown Court states that she was dragged by her dog. The dog takes her stars. Since the news went out lots of people are very shocked by this incident as no one thought that it would happen. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lola James was killed by her stepfather who killed her brutally. Kyle killed her when he was alone with her. While it is also said that her mother also allowed the daughter’s death. He was said to be involved in drugs like Xanax, Amphetamines, and Cannabis. As far as we know, On Tuesday, Kyle Bevan was jailed for life at Swansea Crown Court with a minimum term of 28 yaers for her murder. It is very shocking news for those who knew the little girl as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.