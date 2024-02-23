Who Was Manohar Joshi? His Journey From Being a Corporator to Maharashtra CM to Lok Sabha Speaker

We are going to share this news with our great grief that Manohar Gajanan Joshi is no more and passed away at the age of 86 years. He was the former Maharastra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena veteran whose passing news is making headlines on the news channels. He was an Indian politician and his death was a great loss to the community. His family, friends, and community members are saddened by his death and are expressing their grief. Many questions have arisen related to his death and what happened to him, so we created an article and answered them all in this article.

Our sources have deeply searched and gathered all the details related to this topic and we will try to share it openly and briefly. According to the sources, Manohar Joshi's death news was shared on social media and it is currently running in the news channels trends. He took his last breath in the early hours of Friday morning 23 February 2024 and he was 86 years old at the time of his passing. His family stated that he was admitted to Mahim's Hinduraj Hospital located in Mumbai, India where he died following prolonged health issues.

Who Was Manohar Joshi?

Manohar Gajanan Joshi was an Indian politician who served the country. From 1968 to 1972, he was a corporator, and from 1995 to 1999, he was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was also the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004 and a prominent leader of Shiv Sena. Currently, he is not active in politics, but in the past, he has served the country as a BMC councilor, mayor, member of the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Lok Sabha member, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Speaker of Lok Sabha and also Rajya Sabha member.

There are no details related to his family and we have mentioned all the information about his profession above in this article. Let's talk about his funeral which is set to take place at the Shivaji Park crematorium on Friday afternoon. Further, he will get a state funeral, and many politicians are expected to arrive at Joshi's funeral later on Friday. He died on 23 February 2024 at the age of 86 years and presently, the details surrounding his demise are limited.