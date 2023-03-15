Who Was Masatoshi Ito? 7-ELEVEN Supermarket Promoter Masatoshi Ito Dies at 46

Recently the news has come on the internet that Katsuhiro Shimura has passed away. He was a Japanese fitness celebrity who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at 46 on Saturday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened and shocked by his death as no one had imagined that he would lose his life suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about Katsuhiro Shimura and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Katsuhiro Shimura was a very talented person. He was a very well know Japanese fitness star “Bigarm”. His name is”the man with the biggest upper arm in Japan” which was given by the people as of his upper arm circumference of more than 60 cm. He was a very famous person and he was active on many social media platforms including IG, Twitter, and YouTube. His last appearance was on YouTube 12 days ago. He was a very wonderful person and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Masatoshi Ito?

Japanese fitness celebrity, Katsuhiro Shimura is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday 11 March 2023 at 46. His demise news has been confirmed by his mother by posting on his IG, Twitter and other social accounts. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened by his death and they must be very cautious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Katsuhiro Shimura was a very pure-hearted person and he achieved huge achievements due to his best work. He will be always remembered by his close ones. Since his passing news came on the internet many people have been very saddened and shocked by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.