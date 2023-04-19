Who Was Matt Peterson? Former Badger Hockey Player Matt Peterson Loses Battle With Cancer

We are remembering and sharing today about Matthew Raymond Wallace Peterson who died on March 11, 2023. The former Badger hockey player died in New Prague, Minnesota, USA. He was only 48. Our viewers must be wanting to know more about Matt Peterson and the cause of his death at such an early age. Scroll down to the next page for more information about him. His friends and loved ones are shocked by the early demise of the former Badger hockey player. Matt was associated with the Trojan Hockey programme for a long time. He was a significant leader in New Prague Youth Hockey. He was a great mentor, coach, advisor and motivator for the young boys’ and girls’ teams. It has been reported that he was diagnosed with appendiceal cancer in November 2021.

After confronting the bitter reality, he never lost his courage. He remained strong and positive in spite of facing such a big challenge. His courageous approach was incredible to his family and friends. He was hospitalised for chemotherapy sessions many times and stayed strong all the time as per his family. We are going to share his short journey of life as he was a very influential personality. Matt Peterson was born in Minnesota on 15th Feb 1975. His growing years passed in Maple Grove and he did his high school diploma from Osseo. During high school, he was a standout athlete. Matt did his graduation from the University of Wisconsin. He was a very good hockey player but was mainly interested in offering his help to the programmes for the younger generations of hockey players.

Who Was Matt Peterson?

The National Hockey League selected him in the seventh round but he was keener to become a coach and mentor for the young players. The youngsters who benefitted from him are entirely shattered by his untimely demise. His loving family of his three children Alex, Landon, and Taylor and his loving wife Brenda are devastated by the profound loss. He was such a generous father and a husband that they are going to miss him so much.

His family recalls the times when he enjoyed fishing on Lake Vermillion with them. His friends and colleagues remember his unselfishness. His three kids are also active participants in many hockey programmes. Trojan Hockey Community in a big post described his qualities and his contribution to the improvement of the Hockey community. Matt lost his battle with cancer in the presence of his loved ones on March 11, 2023. Some great people always make a mark in the world even after they left for their next journey. Stay tuned…………