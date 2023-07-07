Who Was Merv Griffin? Pat Sajak Reflects on Career After Ryan Seacrest Named ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host

In this article, we will give you information about Merv Griffin. Currently, his name is circulating all around the internet. As per reports, Pat Sajak thanks the ‘Wheel of Fortune creator after stepping down as the show’s host. As we know that Merv Griffin was the creator of ‘Wheel of Fortune’. Once again people are mourning him. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

If you are searching that who was Merv Griffin so let us tell you that he was an American television show host and media mogul. He was born on July 6, 1925, and died on August 12, 2007. He started his career as a big band singer and radio. He later appeared in film and on Broadway. He created his own shows. He hosted his own show, The Merv Griffin Show. He also created the game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’. He grew up in San Mateo, California. As a child, Griffin used to play Hangman games with his sister during family road trips. It was these games that inspired him to create the game show Wheel of Fortune in 1975.

Who Was Merv Griffin?

Further, he was married to the former Julann Wright from 1958 to 1976. They were best friends. His son’s name is Tony Griffin. Tony Griffin has his own two children. Further, Merv Griffin was diagnosed with cancer. He was treated originally in 1996, returned, and was admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center for treatment in Los Angeles. He was 82 years old at the time of his death. He passed away on August 12, 2007. Pat Sajak is thanking the creator of ‘ Wheel of Fortune’. Pat Sajak is 76 years old.

He was the longtime host of this game show. Pat Sajak once again paid tribute to the late Merv Griffin on his birthday. On Thursday, Sajak paid tribute to Merv Griffin on what has been his birthday and thanked the presenter for giving chance on him all those years ago. Sajak posted this on his own social media account. Pat Sajak announced his retirement from hosting the show on June 13 through social media posts. His journey was great in this show now it is time to take a break. He was thanking all of helped him. Wheel of Fortune’s next host is Ryan Seacrest. He is announced as the next host of this show.