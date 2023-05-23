Who Was Mike The Juggler? Street Personality of Wellington City Tragically Dead in Loafers

Recently the big and shocking news has come on the internet that Michael Eric Wahrlich has passed away. He was also better known as Mike The Juggler, who perished in the Loafers Lodge fire. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 67. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking as no one had imagined that he would leave the world like this. Now many people are very curious to know about him and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Michael Eric Wahrlich was one of the victims of the Loafers Lodge fire, which also claimed the lives of at least four people. Michael Eric Wahrlich was a Wellington street performer Mike the Juggler. As per Sister Margaret’s statement to police, Mike is believed to have died in the Loafers Lodge fire last Tuesday morning. Early on Tuesday morning, Loafers Lodge in Wellington, which is close to the Mount Cook Newtown border, caught fire. This fire is being investigated as arson. Scroll down to the next age for more information about the news.

Who Was Mike The Juggler?

Reportedly, more than ten individuals have been still missing and at least five deaths have been officially confirmed. Sprinklers were not obligatory for the structure, and it is confirmed that the front door was closed, leaving only one ground-floor exit for the 112-person complex. She called the police, who visited her last week, and told her that he was believed to died on Sunday as she knew he might have been in Loafers Lodge on the night of the fire. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Michael Eric Wahrlich was born on 27 June 1955 in Wellington Hospital. He was also known as Mike the Juggler and a cheerful figure who had recently been based at Lambton Quay's southern. He had three younger sisters and an older brother and his family was raised in Porirua. He achieved huge success in his career and he will be missed by his close ones. Lots of people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.