Who Was Natasha Chansa Mwansa? Lubuto Centre Resident’s Natasha Chansa Mwansa Dies

It is hardened to inform to my all reader that a former resident of Lubuto Centre, known as Ms. Natasha Chansa Mwansa sadly passed away at the age of 37. Yes, the news of her sudden death has been making headlines on social media, and those who knew her, are paying tribute to her and praying deepest for her soul. It is not easy to believe for those who knew her that she has gone from this world. Now, we are going to share some important details related to the unfortunate passing of the former resident of Lubuto Centre.

Since the news of her death was confirmed, many people are paying tribute to her on Facebook. A post made by Joan Chiwama uploaded a picture of Natasha Chansa Mwansa and wrote,” It so sad Natasha Chansa Mwansa. Rest in peace”. The news of Mwansa’s death was confirmed by a Facebook page named Lubuto Community News. They posted the demise of Mwansa and wrote,” FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT | We are saddened to announce the passing of Ms Natasha Chansa Mwansa, a former resident of Lubuto Centre. Ms Mwansa, 37, who recently relocated to Lusaka passed away at home in the early hours of Thursday, January 12, 2023. This has been confirmed to Lubuto Community News by her uncle Mr Mabala Chiwama”.

Who Was Natasha Chansa Mwansa?

Many individuals want to know about Natasha Chansa Mwansa and how did she die? Well, there are no updates that what was the reason behind her sudden passing but it is saddening to hear the passing of her. Unfortunately, Mwansa leaves four children behind. There is no much updates related to her personal life but as go through her profile, she was from Ndola, Zambia and living in Lusaka.

She went to Ndola Modern High School for her studies. She took her last breath at home in the early hours of Thursday, January 12, 2023. Although Natasha Chansa Mwansa’s cause of death has not been revealed yet the sources are trying to collect information related to her family and unfortunate passing. Here are lots of condolence on social media. Now, Natasha’s family is going through a very difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. It is not easy to believe for them to accept this. Stil, the funeral arrangements have not been shared by the family but soon, all the details will be available. Stay tuned with us to know more.