Who Was Odette Campbell? GBN Managing Director Odette Campbell Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very respected managing director Odette Campbell has passed away recently. She was a Grenada Broadcasting Network's (GBN) managing director who is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Tuesday. Her passing news left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Her close ones have been mourning her death.

Odette Campbell was a very famous managing director who worked for the Grenada Broadcasting Network. She worked closely with PMA for several years to support public media standards throughout the world. She was a long-time media manager. She had over 30 years of expertise in media presentation and journalism, which she draws on in her job as managing director. She was an experienced media trainer who served as a consultant to the protection organization Sustainable Grenadines Inc. and an adjunct lecturer. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Odette Campbell?

GBN managing director Odette Campbell is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on 2 May 2023, Tuesday. Her demise news has been confirmed by Michel Hutchinson Karaoke. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are broken by her death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends.

Odette Campbell was a very amazing person who completed her education in international journalism at Sussex University, marketing at St. George's University, and business law, labor law and supervisory management at the University of the West Indies. She achieved a huge success due to her best work and he will be always missed by her close ones. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying tribute to her on social media platforms.