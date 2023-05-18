Who Was Paul Cattermole? S Club 7 Star Died From Natural Cause Death Hoax

The breaking news is coming that a well-known English singer and actor Paul Cattermole is no more between us. As per reports, recently he committed suicide. After, coming death news his fans get shocked. He was a very popular English singer. This news is going viral on the social media platform and getting a lot of attention. This is a very devastating news for his fans and friends. People are very excited to know how died. What was the cause of his death? Was he suffering from any serious disease? It was his natural death or not? If you want to know all these questions answer so, continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, a well-known English singer Paul Cattermole is n0 more. His suicide news left his fans confused. Paul Cattermole was an English singer and actor. He was born on March 7, 1977. His full name was Paul Gerald Cattermole. He was very popular as a member of the pop group S Club 7. He was a member of this group from 1998 to 2002. He grew up in St Albans, Hertfordshire, England. His grandfather gave him many ideas on how to find a job in the music industry when he was young. His grandfather worked at Abbey Road Studios.

Who Was Paul Cattermole?

As per reports, the English singer passed away on April 6, 2023. He was only 46 years old. His death news was announced by the S Club 7 manager. The club’s manager shared his tragic death news on the social media platform. Further, there is no confirmed information is revealed by the authority about his cause of death. But now it is confirmed that he died due to natural death. As per the coroner’s spokesman’s statements, he died due to a natural cause of death therefore the investigation is stopped. His death was natural.

On the other side, his fans are thinking and saying that he died due to suicide or murder. But after, it was confirmed that he died due to a natural cause of death. He was a member of S Club 7. He died on April 6, 2023. He is just 46 years old. When he died he was not suffering from any serious illness. He was very fit. Therefore, he did not die due to illness. Further, in an interview, he talked about his depression. He was battling depression. He even underwent surgery. He was battling the financial crisis. Due to the lack of financial support, he has been a victim of depression. His official death of cause is still unknown. If we get any other information about this news we will update you on the same site.